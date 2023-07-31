Governor lauds LEAs role for providing foolproof security arrangements in Muharram

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tesssori on Sunday lauded the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for foolproof security arrangements during Majalis and Muharram processions. He also appreciated the district administrations of the province, police and rangers. Kamran Tessori said that the cooperation of the procession management and Majalis ensured the peaceful culmination of the processions.

Law enforcement agencies lauded for excellent security measures on Muharram Citizens of Sukkur district on Sunday complimented the district administration at all tiers, especially the Rangers and for taking excellent security measures and doing their job well during the observance of ten days of Muharram. President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sukkur, Haji Javed Memon congratulated the Commissioner Sukkur and DIG Sukkur for ensuring the safety of hundreds of processions held in Sukkur and other major towns including Rohri, Pano Aqil and Saleh Putt. It was not a small task to provide security cover to every procession but it was a good planning of the police and its proficient implementation on ground that did not allow even a small untoward incident to occur, he said. President, Gharib Abad Shop Keeper Association, Lala Abid Khokhar and others further added even the DC and SSP Sukkur during their visit to Sukkur city on 10 Muharram could not resist offering their appreciation over the implementation of foolproof security measures when they participated in the main procession of mourners in the clock tower.