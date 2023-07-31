Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, light rain is forecast for coastal areas of the province at isolated places during the period. The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Dadu is 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 37-39 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.