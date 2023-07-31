Monday, July 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IG Punjab briefs latest situation of Katcha operation

Staff Reporter
July 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman An­war on Sunday said more than 60,000 acres of land had been cleared from criminals for the past few months during an ongoing operation in South Punjab Katcha area. In a special video message, the IG said 12 dacoits were killed and 51 arrested while hideouts were eliminated as the op­eration will continue. Dr Usman said more than 50 hostages were safely re­covered from the Katcha criminals while a jawan had embraced martyr­dom and seven policemen were injured. Similarly, 40 checkpoints and 14 base camps were established in cleared areas while six police schools were estab­lished to educate children in Katcha area. Six dispen­saries had also been estab­lished to provide facilities and treatment for local people, he added. The IG said people and business­men could contact Rahim Yar Khan police special number 9230337-068 to avoid any situation. The IG said the department was speeding up measures to protect people from crimi­nals and in this regard co­operation of the masses with the police was also very important.

Balochistan Governor condemns Bajaur convention blast

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1690792201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023