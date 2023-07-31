Irrigation officials urged to adopt necessary measures due to high flood

KARACHI-The Secretary of Irrigation Sindh directed all officers of the department to take necessary precautionary measures to face the flood situation in River Indus as the high flood was declared at Guddu and Sukkur Barrages. According to a letter issued to the Chief Engineers and Managing Director SIDA, they were directed to take measures as per the Bund Manual and special arrangements like patrolling, material, machinery, and lighting be made along all vulnerable points and other locations and staff shall also be deputed there so that flood situations could be faced. The Chief Engineers Guddu Barrage, Right Bank Region Sukkur Barrage Larkana and MD SIDA have been asked to make a duty roster of the staff and the same should be shared with the Secretary’s office to avoid any mishap. All instructions conveyed by NDMA and PDMA through their letters shall be followed in letter and spirit, the Secretary ordered.