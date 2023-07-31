Monday, July 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Irrigation officials urged to adopt necessary measures due to high flood

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Secretary of Irrigation Sindh directed all officers of the department to take necessary precautionary measures to face the flood situation in River Indus as the high flood was declared at Guddu and Sukkur Barrages. According to a letter issued to the Chief Engineers and Managing Director SIDA, they were directed to take measures as per the Bund Manual and special arrangements like patrolling, material, machinery, and lighting be made along all vulnerable points and other locations and staff shall also be deputed there so that flood situations could be faced. The Chief Engineers Guddu Barrage, Right Bank Region Sukkur Barrage Larkana and MD SIDA have been asked to make a duty roster of the staff and the same should be shared with the Secretary’s office to avoid any mishap. All instructions conveyed by NDMA and PDMA through their letters shall be followed in letter and spirit, the Secretary ordered.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690601272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023