Japan stun Spain 4-0 in FIFA Women's World Cup to win group stage

Japan on Monday thrashed Spain 4-0 in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match in Wellington to top Group C on Monday.

In the 12th minute, Japanese midfielder Hinata Miyazawa scored the opener for her nation. Japan doubled the gap in the 29th minute on a counterattack as Riko Ueki's shot deflected Spanish defender Irene Paredes before going into the net.

Miyazawa made it 3-0 on another counterattack in the 40th minute.

Japan led the first half 3-0.

In minute 82, Mina Tanaka scored a solo-effort goal by sending the ball to the top corner as Japan took a 4-0 win over Spain.

Japan won all three matches in the group. They scored 11 goals and conceded none.

Spain, the group’s runners-up, have six points

Both teams have already advanced to the round of 16 in the World Cup.

Japan will face Norway in the next round in Wellington on Aug. 5, while Spain will play against Switzerland in Auckland on the same day.

Meanwhile Zambia on Monday beat Costa Rica 3-1 in another Group C match in Hamilton to secure their first-ever win at the Women's World Cup.

Zambian forward Barbra Banda scored the 1,000th goal in the Women’s World Cup with her penalty kick in the first hour.

Zambia finished Group C third with three points, while fourth-place Costa Rica could not earn any points.

Both Zambia and Costa Rica have already been eliminated from the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Women's World Cup will run through Aug. 20.