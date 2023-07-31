Johnny Depp enthralls fans with powerful performance on stage

BOSTON - Johnny Depp, along with his band The Hollywood Vampires, brought joy to their U.S. fans with a powerful performance in Boston. The band played in front of a packed audience of 3,500 at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre. Earlier, band has cancelled its many international shows. Johnny Depp went straight to the backstage entrance just before the show where his enthusiastic fans were eagerly waiting for him. The actor and musician had selfies with the crowd and also signed autographs in a heartwarming gesture. He also gave hugs to over 20 of the 60 excited fans. One young fan named Molly Smith, a 12-year-old, was overwhelmed with emotion when she not only received a selfie with Depp but also got a warm hug from him. Still teary-eyed with excitement, she shared, “He smiled at me, and all I could get out was ‘hi.’ I can’t believe I just met him.” Although he is known for his movie roles, the fans at the concert were particularly thrilled to see him perform on stage.