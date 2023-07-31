Monday, July 31, 2023
KSE-100 surges over 1,000 pts, crosses 48,000 mark after two years
Web Desk
3:02 PM | July 31, 2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 witnessed a remarkable surge of 1027 points on the very first day of the week, crossing the milestone of 48,000 points after two years.

According to details, the Pakistan stock market started the business week with a remarkable bullish trend, the KSE-100 index observed an increase of more than 1000 points during the trading session, crossing the psychological limit of 48,000 points after two long years.

The KSE-100 index is currently trading at 47,900 points with a gain of 800 points.

As per experts analysis, the portfolio investment is contributing to the improvement in the stock market. In July alone, $1.9 billion were invested in the stock market.

As per the analysts, the confidence of investors in the stock market is also being boosted by the news of agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and investment from Arab countries in Pakistan.

Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Adnan But, expressed satisfaction over the crossing of the 48,000 index, stating that the country needs that economic stability.

Web Desk

