Lahore Police holds first-ever Digital Orderly Room

LAHORE - DIG Operations La­hore Syed Ali Na­sir Rizvi, taking a revolutionary step for Lahore Police, has digitalized the Orderly Room. Today, under the leadership of Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the first Digital Orderly Room was held in DIG OPS Lahore office. Now, SHOs will not have to appear personally, by leaving their Police stations. Utilizing modern technology, officers can interact with staff online. DIG Operations men­tioned that the use of digital technology can save time. Now, SHOs and Incharge Police Post will have an online Orderly Room, while other staff will follow the usual procedure. After the establishment of the Digital Orderly Room, field offi­cers can now spend more time in public hearings and crime-fighting. He further added that in the future scope of Digital Orderly Room, would be extended lower sub-ordinates.

CCPO CHAIRS A MEETING TO REVIEW PROGRESS ON DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting to review progress on de­velopment schemes at his office on Saturday. During the meeting, discus­sions took place on various matters, including seven police stations out of the 11 development schemes of the Lahore police, as well as four incom­plete schemes.