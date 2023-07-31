Monday, July 31, 2023
Lahore Qalandars to train aspiring Zimbabwe cricketers

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 31, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Lahore Qalandars has signed a landmark deal with Zimbabwe Cricket to nurture cricketing talent. This strategic partnership will allow eight aspiring cricketers from Zimbabwe to undergo comprehensive training at the state-of-the-art Qalandars High Peformance Centre (QHPC) Lahore this year. According to MOU, Zimbabwe Under 19 and Women cricket teams will benefit from the world-class facilities and expertise at QHPC as they gear up for their tour to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.
Furthermore, five local players of QHPC will feature in the Zimbabwe domestic cricket season to get maximum exposure of the game before kickstarting their first-class cricket in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars aiding Zimbabwe in transforming the Takashinga Cricket Ground into a state-of-the-art Zim QHPC.
Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars, said: “I am very pleased to sign this landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket. Cricket is a beautiful game and as a developing cricket franchise, Lahore Qalandars is committed to providingthe best resources to talented players across the globe. 
“We have seen immense potential in Harare, Bulawayo and Kwe Kwe during our first Player Development Programme in Zimbabwe. We are hopeful that the most successful PDP program will change the destiny of Zimbabwe Cricket as it happened in Pakistan.”
Furthermore, Lahore Qalandars’ expertise will play a pivotal role in introducing tape ball cricket in Zimbabwe. This initiative aims to expand the pool of fast bowling and power-hitting talent in the nation, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of exceptional cricketers, added Atif Rana.

