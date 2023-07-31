Local govt, NADRA sign MoU to improve public services

Peshawar - Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Municipalities and Rural Development and NADRA regarding improvement and facilitation of public services regarding the acquisition and registration of birth and death certificates.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in the Directorate General of Municipalities Department Peshawar in which Secretary Tree Municipalities Department Amir Afaq, Director General Iftikhar Alam, Director General CRSM Nadra Headquarters Islamabad, Col (Retd) Sohail Mehmood and other relevant officers participated.

On the occasion, the Local Government Minister Sawal Nazir Khan Advocate expressed that the role of NADRA in cooperation with the Local Government Department is appreciable.

He said with the signing of the MoU the people of the province, especially remote rural areas and merged areas would be facilitated and bring more transparency in obtaining death and birth certificates on time and also reduce public hassles due to digitisation and computerisation of these matters.