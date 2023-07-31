LUMHS MS visits different departments on Ashura days  

HYDERABAD - The Medical superintendent (MS) Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Shahid Islam Junejo paid visits to different departments of the Hospital including the casualty, emergency, surgical ward, orthopedic ward, Neurosurgery ward, Urology ward, ICU Cardiology and other departments on Ashura day (10th Muharram). He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the representatives of mourner organizations who met with him to express gratitude for providing the best services on 9th and 10th Muharram. MS enquired about details of treatment being provided to all mourners, injured and patients suffering various diseases. He said that on 9th Muharram different medical services were provided to different mourning processions including 10 Ambulances with vent ambulances and Oxygen Cylinders, Doctors, Paramedical staff, and surgical and dressing material.

Similarly on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram 6 ambulances were equipped with Doctors. The paramedical staff while some ambulances were also kept standby on at the entrance of the emergency to face any untoward incident.

Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, Professor Surgeon Arshad Hussain Abro, AMS General Dr. Mujeeeb-u-Rehman kalwar, AMS General -2 Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani, AMS Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Qadir Dal, AMS Security Dr.Rashid Bilal, AMS Dr. Ghulam Sarwer Soomro, RMO General Dr. Saleem Akhter Memon, RMO OTs Dr. Ali Gohar Qaimkhani, RMO Dr. Muhammad Tofique Khan were also present on the occasion.