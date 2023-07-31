Marriyum reiterates govt’s commitment to upgrade PTV, Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb Sunday reiterated the government’s commitment to upgrade Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan which were indispensable to promot­ing national heritage and narra­tive at the global level.

“The national broadcasting institutions are more than just structures as they hold a para­mount position in represent­ing the country’s identity to the entire world,” the minister said while talking to media men after laying the foundation of 1000 KW Digital DRM Medium Wave Transmitter Project at Radio Pakistan, Rawat.

Marriyum regretted that the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was bent upon auctioning the national institutions including Radio Pakistan and others. Highlight­ing the pivotal role of these national broadcasters, she stressed that the government was determined to leverage PTV and Radio Pakistan to en­hance Pakistan’s global pres­ence and counter negative nar­ratives about the country.

At the outset of the media talk, the minister said Radio Pakistan accomplished a milestone today as the first time in history a Digi­tal Radio Mondiale (DRM) tech­nology had been launched.

She said Radio Pakistan was based on analogue and short-wave technology since 1947 and most of its transmitters had al­ready completed their life. The broadcaster was in dire need of DRM as analogue and short-wave technologies became ob­solete a long ago, she added.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to release funds for transforming Radio Pakistan on modern lines.

The minister extended grati­tude to PM, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for the initiative.a

With the implementation of the 1000 kilowatt digital DRM medium wave transmitter, she said Radio Pakistan’s reach would transcend borders, reso­nating in more than 52 coun­tries. She said the initiative would help promote Pakistan’s narrative, news, heritage, and culture across the world. Out of 20 existing transmitters of Radio Pakistan, 14 had already become obsolete.

The cutting-edge technology incorporated in the 1000kw me­dium wave transmitter would yield significant cost savings for Radio Pakistan, with an estimat­ed 33% reduction in electricity consumption, she added.

Marriyum said the project which was launched today would complete in the next two years. She recalled that a group of arsonists set the Radio Paki­stan archive and building on fire in Peshawar on May 9. Similarly, the same people attacked the building of Pakistan Television in 2014.

The minister said the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar and Chaghi Studio had been re­stored. Meanwhile, the upgra­dation of Radio Pakistan was started today. It was a historic initiative that would enable overseas Pakistanis to access the Radio Pakistan broadcast across the world, she maintained.

The minister said PTVflix had also been launched by digitaliz­ing the entire archive of Paki­stan Television.

Likewise, the national archive of Radio Pakistan had been digitalized and would be inau­gurated by PM Shehbaz Sharif this week. She said apart from the subcontinent, audiences in Central Asia, the Middle East, the Far East, Turkey, and Greece would now be able to access Radio Pakistan. “This initiative translates the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regard­ing digitalization,” she said add­ing the 1000KW transmitter installation would create job op­portunities for the youth by in­creasing their engagement with Radio Pakistan. She said the ini­tiative would also improve effi­ciency of the Radio Pakistan.

Marriyum congratulated Sec­retary Information Sohail Ali Khan, Director General of Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan, and all the employees of the national broadcaster on the launch of the project. She said the prob­lems of the employees would be addressed by ensuring the efficient working of institutions and financial viability. The min­ister said business models for the institutions of the Ministry of Information had been worked out in consultation with the fi­nance ministry which would eventually address pension and salary-related issues of its em­ployees once and for all.

She said a media city would be set up in Rawat soon after com­pletion of its feasibility study which was underway.

“Our vision and mission are aimed at increasing job oppor­tunities and efficiency of Radio Pakistan,” she said, adding this was a reflection of the vision of the PM who wanted the same for other institutions through digitalization. Marriyum said, “The Special Investment Facili­tation Council (SIFC) has been established with the aim of pro­moting the development of Pak­istan’s institutions and youth.”

The country could get rid of its debts and ensure economic stability by attracting invest­ment in various sectors.