Monday, July 31, 2023
Mayor Peshawar lauds for peace on Ashura days

July 31, 2023
Peshawar  -  Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday appreciated all institutions for working day and night and with dedication for a peaceful Muharram.

“I thank Allah Almighty that Muharram-ul-Haram has passed peacefully and I pay tribute to all institutions for observing Muharram with peace and unity.”

I would like to pay tribute to those who people who played their roles and performed their duties day and night, showing proof of responsibility, due to which Muharram passed smoothly and no untoward incident occurred.

All the institutions have worked diligently and no complaints have been received, for which I thank them from the bottom of my heart and pay tribute to them.

