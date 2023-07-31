Monday, July 31, 2023
Motorbike lifters arrested in police raid

STAFF REPORT
July 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspects allegedly involved in around a dozen incidents of motorbikes lifting and recovered stolen and snatched motorbikes from their possession. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Baldia police station in a raid near Nana Baba’s shrine in Baldia area arrested Shahbaz Akhtar alias Popat and Osama Qureshi. The spokesman claimed that Popat was booked in 12 FIR’s of different crimes and Qureshi in 6 at various police stations of Hyderabad. He told that the police were interrogating the apprehended suspects to dig out information about other stolen and snatched motorcycles for the recovery.

