Naqvi reviews construction works in Civil Secretariat

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday paid a detailed visit to the Civil Secretariat Lahore and reviewed the ongoing construction works in different departments there. Talking about the upgradation of the Civil Secretariat, the CM said that the Chief Secretary has taken splendid and exemplary steps for the construction, repair and renovation of the Secretariat in a short span of time. He said that the laudable steps of Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman for the Civil Secretariat were praiseworthy. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the under construction building of the Home Department and appreciated the high quality in the construction works. The CM directed to complete the ongoing construction works at the earliest. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed the CM about ongoing construction and renovation works. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.