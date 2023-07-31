Naqvi reviews construction works in Civil Secretariat

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi Sunday paid a detailed visit to the Civil Sec­retariat Lahore and reviewed the ongoing construction works in different departments there. Talking about the upgradation of the Civil Secretariat, the CM said that the Chief Secretary has taken splendid and exem­plary steps for the construc­tion, repair and renovation of the Secretariat in a short span of time. He said that the laud­able steps of Chief Secretary Za­hid Akhtar Zaman for the Civil Secretariat were praiseworthy. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the under construction build­ing of the Home Department and appreciated the high qual­ity in the construction works. The CM directed to complete the ongoing construction works at the earliest. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed the CM about ongoing construction and renovation works. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secre­tary (Home), Commissioner La­hore Division, CCPO Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.