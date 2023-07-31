Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs14.13m financial relief to applicants

LAHORE, - The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has deliv­ered a cumulative financial relief amounting to Rs14.13 million to applicants hailing from vari­ous districts, successfully resolving their com­plaints concerning the non-provision of financial aid, death grant, talent scholarships, outstanding dues, and employment-related issues, includ­ing non-payment of pension, leave encashment, GP fund matters, and creation of an OSD post, among others. In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman announced that the interven­tion of the ombudsman’s office resulted in the appointment of Rana Muhammad Ali’s son as a junior clerk in BPS-11 in Okara by the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TE­VTA). Similarly, the school education department appointed Abrara Saadia from Toba Tek Singh and Shahnaz Bibi’s son from Bahawalnagar as Naib Qasid under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Ser­vants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974. Moreover, the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board released an edu­cational stipend of Rs22,000 to Atta-ul-Haq Bhat­ti’s daughter from Okara, Rs.32,000 to Gulshan Parveen’s son from Talagang, and monthly grant arrears amounting to Rs.187,000 to Rao Muham­mad Anwar from Bhakkar.