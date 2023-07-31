Monday, July 31, 2023
One killed, two injured in house collapse incident

APP/MONITORING DESK
July 31, 2023
Regional, Newspaper, Multan

ABBOTTABAD  -  The devastation of monsoon rain Sunday continued in Abbottabad where at least one person was killed while two girls sustained injuries in village Nikka Pani Naro­ki of Union Council Bandi Dhoondan when a mound caved in owing to heavy rain­fall and flooding resulted in the collapse of a house. The unfortunate event claimed the life of 22-year-old Imran, son of Bahram Khan and left two young sisters severely injured. According to locals, the incident was triggered by the torrential rain that occurred the previous day, causing the floodwaters to strike the mound which lat­er caved in with the house, leading to its collapse.

APP/MONITORING DESK

