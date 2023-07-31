Over 130 Chinese companies to exhibit products in FoodAg 2023 in Karachi  

BEIJING - Over 130 Chinese entrepreneurs will participate in the first international food and agriculture exhibition being held in Karachi from August 10 to 12, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Sunday. “We are getting an overwhelming response. So far, 130 Chinese businessmen have been registered with the Pakistan embassy and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for participation in the exhibition,” he told media. FoodAg 2023 is the first international food and agriculture exhibition being organised by TDAP. With its theme of a Sustainable Future, The exhibition will bring international and local communities together to generate hope for building a common future. Ghulam Qadir said that there had been a great impact of the TEXPO which was attended by a large number of Chinese businessmen. Now, more people intend to go to Pakistan to explore business opportunities there. Pakistan and China have finalised five protocols of cooperation after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China. These protocols included boiled beef, chilly, dairy products, cherry and donkey skin which have attracted a lot of interest among Chinese businessmen, he added. He informed that herbal medicines, seafood, rice, sesame, and boiled meat have big potential to attract the Chinese market. The commercial counsellor said that the upcoming food exhibition will connect hundreds of foreign delegates, media personnel, and regulators from 55 countries with established and budding Pakistani exporters. FoodAg 2023 will provide a unique platform to all participants for exchanging novel ideas and building a long-term partnership with the aim to transform the food future of the world. According to experts, with its strategic location, abundant fertile lands, skilled and cheap labour, and favourable governmental investment and trade policies, Pakistan can play a key role in shoring up supply chains, especially in the agriculture and food sectors, having been ranked amongst the top countries in a plethora of fruits, vegetables, not to mention cereals such as rice, wheat, maize, corn etc.