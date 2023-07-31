Pakistan deeply matters to UK: New envoy

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner- designate to Pakistan, Jane Marriott yesterday arrived in Islamabad to take up her new posting and immediately said Pakistan deeply mattered to UK. Jane Marriott arrived at an important time for the UK-Pakistan relations, with a significant uplift in UK aid spent in Pakistan focussed on strengthening climate resilience and reducing humanitarian risks.

Last month the UK also launched the new Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which will help Pakistan to boost exports by reducing tariffs and simplifying trade terms.

Arriving in Islamabad, Jane Marriott said: “I am delighted to be here in Pakistan, a country that deeply matters to, and has a long-standing relationship with, the UK. With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK making up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond.”

She added: “Our friendship stems from our shared history and values, deep people-to-people ties, growing trade links and a renewed development partnership. I will be working hard to continue to expand these”

With the climate emergency a growing threat to health and livelihoods across the world, she said: “I have a particular interest in ensuring the bilateral relationship between our countries is a green, sustainable one.” Jane Marriott joined the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in 2001. She was previously posted as British High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023, and also served as British Ambassador to Yemen.

She has also been posted to the USA, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan as well as heading the UK’s Joint International Counter Terrorism Unit.

She travelled from London Heathrow using British Airways, the only airline to offer direct UK flights between the UK and Pakistan.

Jane Marriott was appointed OBE in 2004 for services in Al Amara, Iraq and Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the 2023 Birthday Honours for services to British foreign policy.