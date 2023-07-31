Pakistan street child football team earns first win in Norway Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan Street Child Football team downed Norwegian club Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 in their first match of the World Youth Football Cup ‘Norway Cup’ on Sunday. Abid Ali was the star scorer from Pakistan team as fired in fabulous four goals while Saud Ahmed and Faisal Ahmad banged in a brace each and one goal each was converted y M Ali, M Adeel and Sahil Gull. Meanwhile, the lone goal for Frog Oslo was scored by Scott McNol. The second match of the Pakistan Street Football Child team will take place today (Monday) while the third match on August 1. The Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, M Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: M Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil. It should be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football Team has been runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.