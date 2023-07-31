“Memory is the diary we all carry about with us.”

–Oscar Wilde

Nalanda University was an ancient center of learning in present-day Bihar, India. Established in the 5th century CE, it became one of the world’s first residential universities. Nalanda boasted a vast campus with numerous buildings, libraries, and study centers. Scholars from across the world gathered here to study subjects like Buddhism, philosophy, astronomy, and more. The university reached its peak during the 7th-9th centuries CE. Sadly, it was ravaged by invaders in the 12th century and fell into ruin. Today, Nalanda’s significance lies in its legacy as a beacon of education and knowledge, marking a golden era in Indian intellectual pursuits.