Monday, July 31, 2023
PML-N postpones Sunday’s public gathering in Khudian

Agencies
July 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has postponed its public gathering in Khudian scheduled to be held on Sunday due to inclement weather. This was shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet. She said that the public gathering in Khudian in Kasur district scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed. She added that the public rally will now be held on August 5. The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address people after inaugurating Lahore-Kasur-Bahawalnagar Motorway.

