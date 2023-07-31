PML-N’s politics revolves around masses, development: Muqam

Shangla - Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam has said that politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is revolving around the welfare of the masses and development of Pakistan.

Addressing a public gathering here in the Dandai area after inauguration of various projects including the Kabalgram bridge, Engr Amir Muqam said Hazara Motorway constructed by Nawaz Sharif government has brought positive changes in the lives of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially of Hazara division.

He said the distance between Shangla and Islamabad has been significantly reduced after the construction of Hazara Motorway which promoted trade, business and tourism in Hazara in particular and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general.

Engr Amir Muqam, who is also president of PML-N KP, said that his party vision was uniform development of Pakistan, people’s socioeconomic welfare and resolution of problems at their doorsteps.

The Prime Minister’s aide said that Besham- Khwazakhela Expressway was cleared by Central Development Working Party and approved by ECNEC which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs80 billion.

Upon its construction, he said the distance between Shangla, Swat, Dir, Mardan and Peshawar districts would be reduced significantly besides making the entire Malakand Division a hub of trade and investment.

He said the coalition government has saved the country from economic default and brought the economy back on track.

He said the previous government have destroyed the country’s economy and tried to politically destabilise the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that May 9 vandalism has exposed the negative designs of a leader, who deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of change.

Amir Muqam said that all ill designs of the previous ruler that deceived the people of KP about the name change for 9 years and tried to make the country bankrupt have been foiled by the coalition government.

He said that saving the country from bankruptcy and economic default after agreement with IMF was a big achievement of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PML-N leadership had stood with the people of Khyber in all difficult circumstances whether it was the 2005 earthquake, 2010 and 2022 floods and terrorism and addressed their problems.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all flood-hit areas of KP last year including Swat and Kohistan and disbursed billions of rupees among flood victims.

Engr Amir Muqam said that despite several attacks on his life, he stood with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and raised their problems at all forums.

He said that PML-N after coming into power would continue development projects and address people’s problems at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, eminent political workers including Nazeerzada, Zayad Khan, Subhanullah, Sher Dil, Shamsur Rehman and others resigned from other political parties and joined PML-N.

They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Engr Amir Muqam and vowed to utilise all their energies for strengthening the party.

Amir Muqam welcomed the new entrants in the party fold and assured full support to them.

Teachers delegation calls on Amir Muqam

A ten-member delegation of All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its provincial president, Azizullah Khan called on Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam at his residence at Malam Jabba on Sunday.

The delegation raised different problems of the teachers and requested for issuance of upgradation of all teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azizullah said that the promotion of teachers was pending for a long and urged the PM aide to help in the resolution of their long-awaited issue.

On the occasion, Amir Muqam assured to support the teachers in the resolution of their genuine problems.