Police Sub Inspector suspended over absence from security duty

FAISALABAD - A police sub-inspector (SI) was suspended on Sunday for his absence from security duty on the route of a mourn­ing procession.

According to police official, the SI, Rana Shehzad Ahmad, was performing duties as the investigation officer in Ma­mon Kanjan police station. He was deployed at the route of the mourning procession for security duty, but he re­mained absent without any information to the depart­ment concerned.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Shamsul Haq Dur­rani suspended the SI and appointed SI Hajji Sakhawat as investigation officer to Mamon Kanjan police sta­tion. The suspension of the SI comes as a strong message to the police force that there will be no tolerance for negli­gence on duty. The police are responsible for the security of the people, and they must be held accountable if they fail to do their job.

DACOIT GANGS BUSTED, NINE ARRESTED

Police in Faisalabad on Sunday busted three dacoit gangs and arrested nine of their active members.

According to the media re­ports, the police recovered six motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons, and other items from the possession of the arrested suspects.

The first raid was con­ducted by the Sadar police in Chak No 228-RB, where four active members of a gang were arrested. They were identified as Mehran Ali, Mohsan, etc. The police also recovered two stolen motor­cycles, cash, mobile phones, and illegal weapons from their possession.

The Raza Abad police ar­rested three outlaws of a gang in Baghwali Pulli. They were identified as Muham­mad Ali, Khizar Hayat, and Sharjeel. The police recov­ered one motorcycle, pistols, cash of Rs 50,000, mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

In the third raid, the Mil­lat Town police nabbed two criminals of a gang in Millat Town. They were identified as Ali Haidar and Sikandar.