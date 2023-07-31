Monday, July 31, 2023
PPP accuses KP caretaker cabinet of pre-poll rigging

Web Desk
6:23 PM | July 31, 2023
Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday raised questions on the performance of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while alleging that it was involved in pre-poll rigging.

The PPP expressed a lack of confidence in the interim setup of the province after the deadly blast in Bajaur that claimed several innocent lives.

Sources said the PPP stressed that a transparent election would not be possible under the current caretaker cabinet so it should be changed mentioning that the current caretaker cabinet was complicating matters.

