President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on the visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday.

A special ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, federal ministers and services chiefs also attended the ceremony.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng played a prominent role in China's international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.