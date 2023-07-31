Monday, July 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Proclaimed offender arrested

Staff Reporter
July 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A campaign against fugi­tive proclaimed offenders is underway and an ac­cused had been arrested on return from the UAE. A spokesperson for po­lice said Abdul Razzaq in­volved in a murder case had been arrested at the airport on his return from the United Arab Emirates and his name was included in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) by the department. The ac­cused had shot dead a man over a dispute in Vehari in the current year and fled abroad. The accused was handed over to Vehari police for further action. The number of arrested proclaimed offenders had reached 102 under the drive.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1690792201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023