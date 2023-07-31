Proclaimed offender arrested

LAHORE - A campaign against fugi­tive proclaimed offenders is underway and an ac­cused had been arrested on return from the UAE. A spokesperson for po­lice said Abdul Razzaq in­volved in a murder case had been arrested at the airport on his return from the United Arab Emirates and his name was included in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) by the department. The ac­cused had shot dead a man over a dispute in Vehari in the current year and fled abroad. The accused was handed over to Vehari police for further action. The number of arrested proclaimed offenders had reached 102 under the drive.