Proclaimed offender arrested

LAHORE - A campaign against fugitive proclaimed offenders is underway and an accused had been arrested on return from the UAE. A spokesperson for police said Abdul Razzaq involved in a murder case had been arrested at the airport on his return from the United Arab Emirates and his name was included in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) by the department. The accused had shot dead a man over a dispute in Vehari in the current year and fled abroad. The accused was handed over to Vehari police for further action. The number of arrested proclaimed offenders had reached 102 under the drive.