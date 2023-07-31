PTI chairman challenges Toshakhana verdict in Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, along with his legal team on Monday challenged the Toshakhana verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Supreme Court.

The appeal was formally filed by the PTI Chairman’s legal representatives, urging the Supreme Court to review the decision made by the Islamabad High Court.

In the petition, the PTI chairman’s legal team urged that the IHC’s ruling did not impose any restrictions on the trial court’s proceedings, allowing it to continue its proceedings as scheduled.

The appeal argues that by not granting an injunction, the trial court’s hearing is set to conclude, rendering any appeals to the High Court futile after the trial’s completion.

The petition further contends that the IHC should have either granted or rejected the injunction to halt the trial court’s proceedings, asserting that the current situation undermines the purpose of the appeal.

As part of the appeal, the legal team earnestly requested the Supreme Court to accept the case for a hearing, seeking prompt intervention to address the matter.

In an effort to expedite the process, the PTI Chairman also filed a request for an urgent hearing on the appeal.

Subsequently, the Registrar of the Supreme Court has acknowledged the request, assigning a number to PTI Chairman’s application. Notably, the Registrar’s Office did not raise any objections to the request, allowing the appeal to proceed without hindrance.

The petition was lodged by the PTI Chairman a short while ago, emphasizing the party’s resolve to exhaust all available legal avenues to contest the verdict of the Islamabad High Court.

The PTI Chairman has specifically requested that the case be scheduled for a hearing tomorrow, August 01, signaling the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.