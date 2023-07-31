Monday, July 31, 2023
PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai reaches Jeddah to perform Umrah
Web Desk
6:26 PM | July 31, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Shaukat Yousafzai reached Jeddah to perform Umrah.

He was wanted by the police and the authorities raided his house on July 21 in cases involving violent protest but he was not present at his resident.

Former provincial minister shared a photo on Facebook and issued a message stated that he had reached Jeddah to perform Umrah while also praying for the safety and prosperity of the country.

Mr Yousafzai had been a part of PTI and an old associate of PTI chairman when he started the party in 1996.

