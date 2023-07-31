Punjab CM visits Civil Secretariat, inspects construction work

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday and reviewed the ongoing construction work at different departments with regard to the up-gradation.

He said that Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had taken splendid and exemplary steps for construction, repair and renovation of the Civil Secretariat in a short span of time.

Naqvi also inspected the under- construction building of the Home Department and appreciated the high quality of the ongoing construction work. He ordered for completing the ongoing construction work at the earliest.

The chief secretary briefed the CM about ongoing construction and renovation works.

Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer Lahore and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

CM commends ministers, admin, police over peaceful Ashura

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that by the grace of Allah Almighty and hard work of the Punjab government, the days of Muharram-ul-Haram especially Youm-e-Ashur passed peacefully.

In his message on Sunday, he said: “I commend the provincial ministers, administration, police and law enforcement agencies on making foolproof arrangements for law and order as well as security. We bow before Allah Almighty on the peaceful ending of Ashra Muharram-ul-Haram.”

Mohsin Naqvi stated that majalis and processions were held in a peaceful environment with religious respect and devotion to commemorate the martyrs of Karbala, adding that the role of ulema remained praiseworthy in the promotion of brotherhood and interfaith harmony. “I laud the efforts of the ulema from all schools of thought for establishing peace across the province,” he added.

The CM acknowledged that the police, administration and law enforcement institutions collectively maintained the environment of law and order as well as peace on Youme- Ashur. Excellent security arrangements were being made for the mourners in every city of Punjab including Lahore. The office-bearers of peace committees played their effective role in maintaining the environment of brotherhood during Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram, he concluded.