Rizwana shifted to ICU after worsening condition

LAHORE - The victim of domestic violence, Rizwana of Sargodha, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) due to her critical condition. The hospital sources said on Sunday, the girl was admitted to the LGH in a critical condi­tion on July 24. Principal Ameeruddin Medical College, Lahore General Hospi­tal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar called an emer­gency meeting of the Special Medical Board and the members conducted a thorough medical examination of Rizwana and conducted tests. The doctors said that the next 48 hours are crucial for Rizwana’s health. Ac­cording to the doctors, the wounds are old, due to which the infection in blood had increased and the compli­cations affected some organs of the body. The medical board members told the media that the girl had an infection in her lungs which was af­fecting her breathing. Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and Prof Jodut Sal­eem said that Rizwana’s bronchos­copy had been completed due to lack of oxygen. She had an infection in one lung and blood clots in the other. He said that the saturation was decreas­ing due to infection and clots.