Monday, July 31, 2023
Shehbaz yet to decide on interim PM's appointment: Marriyum

Web Desk
6:24 PM | July 31, 2023
Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not announced or rejected the names for the caretaker prime minister so far.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb dismissed reports about nominees for the caretaker prime minister. She asserted: "The caretaker prime minister would be appointed under the rules as per the constitution".

Aurangzeb made it clear that PM Shehbaz will take guidance from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and will also take the allied parties along with him regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

"After completing consultations with the coalition parties, the premier will take on board the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad, in accordance with the constitution for the appointment of the interim prime minister," she maintained. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N will consult coalition partners on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

