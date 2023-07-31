Test Series Triumph

It had been a while since Pakistan last won a Test series, and that too in such a dominant fashion away from home. The victory in the second test by an innings and 222 runs inside four days was the heaviest defeat inflicted on the hosts at home, and marked the first series triumph since December 2021. Given the manner in which the team approached this series, hopes are high about this being a new dawn, but persistent meddling with the management structure could once again threaten this new foundation before it solidifies.

After winning both matches of the series, Pakistan currently stands atop the World Test Championship table, with the team’s approach raising hopes that Babar Azam’s charges will do better in the longest format of the game this time round. The team struggled in the previous two cycles of the WTC, but with this new approach that is being dubbed the “Pakistan Way”, the men in green look all set to make a mark in some style in the longest format of the game.

The team in recent years has been criticised for its notoriously slow scoring rate, and this is exactly what this new approach seems to address. Upping the run rate was a key aspect that helped Pakistan dominate the series, and it was good to see that several batsmen managed to adapt quickly to this new style of play. There were standout innings with Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique notching double centuries in the first and second Test respectively, and player of the series Salman Ali Agha scored a century and a half-century across the two tests.

This is undoubtedly a bright start for Pakistan, but sterner challenges lie ahead. The team’s new approach will be put to the test when they travel down under in December for their next Test series against recently crowned WTC winners Australia. Given how dismal Pakistan’s record is in Australia having lost their last 14 tests, this could well be a chance to turn things around. However, it will be important to be patient with this new setup and crop of players, and not rush to hasty conclusions and decisions if the road turns rocky in the midst of this transition to a new look Pakistan test side. There have been murmurs about Zaka Ashraf’s new administration wanting to change the team management structure. To do that, after this kind of win, and just before the Asia Cup and World Cup would be extremely detrimental, but also very characteristic of the PCB’s disruptive and whimsical approach to management.