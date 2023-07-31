Zaidong named Chinese new envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - China has appointed Mr Zaidong as successor to Ambassador Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan. Ambassador Nong Rong departed his post in January this year, since then, senior diplomat Pang Chen Shui has been performing her diplomatic duties as the Charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Ambassador-designate Zaidong is a career Chinese diplomat who has been serving as the ambassador to Laos since 2018. Born in February 1970, Ambassador Zaidong joined the Chinese foreign service in 1992, and has served primarily in Vietnam. In 2017, he was appointed deputy director of Department of Asian Affairs. He remained in that position until October 2018, when he was appointed Chinese Ambassador to Laos.

His re-assignment to Pakistan signals the importance of deepening Islamabad-Beijing relations in the backdrop of the CPEC project.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s new ambassador to China, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, is also busy with preparations to proceed to Beijing from Geneva where he is serving currently as permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN Mission.

Khalil Hashmi is expected to take up his post as Pakistan’s ambassador to China in September.