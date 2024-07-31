4 persons killed in 3 separate accidents

Gujjar khan - Tragedy struck in Gujar Khan and Jhelum areas on Tuesday, as four lives were lost in three separate accidents. Additionally, three individuals sustained serious injuries in these unfortunate incidents.

Based on the information provided, two cousins tragically lost their lives, while another cousin suffered severe injuries, as a land a Land Cruiser hit their motorbike near Mandra Toll Plaza on Tuesday night. As per reliable sources, the individuals who tragically lost their lives have been identified as Haider Ali, aged 25, and Kashan Haider, aged 10. They were residents of Guliyana village in Gujar Khan and were returning from Rawalpindi. After the accident, the bodies and injured individual, identified as Shayan, 22, were shifted to THQ Gujar Khan, while the driver of the car was able to flee the scene. Mandra police have initiated investigations following the accident.

Meanwhile, the roof of a house in Khurd area of Jhelum collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall. A young girl lost her life in the accident, while two others sustained injuries.

As per information from Rescue 1122 sources, 10-year-old girl named Bakhtawar suffered a fatal head injury and passed away instantly. Her mother, Umaira, aged 29, and a two-day old baby were also severely injured in the incident. The victims were taken to the DHQ hospital in Jhelum for medical treatment.

In another accident, a woman in Saroha village of Pind Dadan Khan tehsil lost her life in an electrocution incident.

As per information from Rescue 1122 sources, Tasleem Akhter, 58, tragically lost her life after coming into contact with an iron rod that was installed to support a hanging electric wire. The incident resulted in a fatal electric shock.

The presence of low-hanging and naked electric wires of Iesco in heavily populated areas of Jhelum and Gujar Khan is a significant concern for the safety of residents, particularly during the monsoon season. The residents of the areas have made a strong appeal to the Iesco authorities to promptly address the issue of the faulty wires.