450 km-long new roads worrh Rs 210b to be built by December 2025: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday announced that three 450 km-long roads will be built in Punjab by December next year to connect different areas with the big cities. “Roads connecting big cities will not only make it easier for the people to travel but would also play an important role in their socio-economic development,” said the chief minister while approving the construction of 03 new road corridors in Punjab in a special meeting. She said that the government will complete these roads at a cost of Rs 210 billion by December 2025 in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Madam chief minister explained that under the project, dual-carriage roads from Sahiwal to Chichawatni, Rajana; from Rajana to Layyah; and from Shorkot to Jhang Chiragwali will be constructed. She added that the single road from Depalpur to Vihari will also be converted into a dual-carriage road. She directed the authorities concerned to start the construction of these new corridors within the next three months. Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Provincial Minister for Construction & Communications Soheb Ahmad Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Construction & Communications and other relevant officers were also present.