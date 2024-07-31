ALULA recognised twice in TIME’s 2024 ‘World’s Greatest Places’ awards

ALULA - TIME, the global media organisation based in the USA, officially announced Tuesday the winners of its 2024 ‘World’s Greatest Places’ awards, highlighting two of Alula’s destination offerings as remarkable places to be explored! Vetted by TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, this exclusive list features 100 extraordinary destinations to explore, stay and visit.

AlUla’s awarded places include: Dar TantoraThe House Hotel: Just opened in May 2024, Dar Tantora The House Hotel is the first property to be established in the historic AlUla Old Town – the ancient mud-brick houses city dating back to more than 800 years old, which was recognised as one of the Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by UNWTO. Nestled within AlUla’s desert oasis, Dar Tantora stands as an emblem of sustainable luxury. With 30 guest rooms thoughtfully restored from historical mud-brick buildings, this eco-lodge offers guests an immersive blend of traditional Bedouin living and upscale comfort.

Sharaan Nature Reserve: Covering almost 600 square miles (1500 square kilometers), the beautiful Sharaan Nature Reserve is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Central to it is the restoration of AlUla’s sensitive ecosystem, which in turn allows the reintroduction, preservation and protection of endangered animals such as Arabian wolves, gazelles and large-eared red foxes, along with indigenous flora and fauna. Created with the goal for restoring the natural land and wildlife, Sharaan will serve as a safe rewilding hub for critically endangered Arabian Leopards, currently located at an offsite breeding facility.

To compile the ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list, TIME solicited nominations of places –including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more– from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. The TIME brand is recognised and respected around the world, and this prestigious accolade remains the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

“We are elated by the recognitions awarded to our destination’s offerings by TIME in their renowned World’s Greatest Places,” says Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “The exceptional sentiments reflect the excellence and dedication of AlUla’s efforts to preserve and promote its unique cultural heritage through comprehensive and sustainable development initiatives rooted in the community.”

Located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, AlUla is an oasis city renowned for its diverse natural landscape including mountains, desert and unique geological rock formations, along with significant heritage sites. A beacon for sustainable tourism, AlUla’s commitment to purpose-driven revitalisation, is showcased in their newly launched global brand campaign, “Forever Revitalising,” has transformed the destination into a vibrant hub not only for ancient heritage, culture, art and adventure, but also for responsible tourism.