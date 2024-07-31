Anas claims Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title

LAHORE - Pakistan Army’s Anas Ali Shah emerged victorious in the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash, at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi.

In a thrilling men’s final, Anas Shah outpaced fellow Pakistan Army player Saddamul Haq 3-1, dominating the match from start to finish. After losing the first game 5-11, Anas made a strong comeback and won the next three games by 11-5,11-6,11-8 to claim the title in 32 minutes. In the U-17 category, Adnan Zaman showcased exceptional skill, defeating Zuhaib Khan 3-0 to claim the title. The finals were graced by squash legend Jahangir Khan and Atif Wasi, who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.

Jahangir Khan praised the talented young players, saying, “We have a wealth of squash talent in Pakistan, and we’re working to provide them with maximum international exposure to help them excel. However, we urgently need government and corporate investment to support these players and reclaim Pakistan’s squash glory.” The squash legend also thanked the sponsors for their support and commended the organizers, Pakistan Navy, and coach Naveed Alam for their contributions to the event’s success.