Attock police arrest 17 anti-social elements 

Our Staff Reporter
July 31, 2024
ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested 17 anti-social elements. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Attock police arrested 12 gamblers and recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 584000 and cell phones from their possession. In another attempt, the same police arrested Muhammad Raheem allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lac and Rs 172000 from a house in village Akhori. In another attempt, Bahtar police arrested Abdul Qayyum for allegedly torturing his wife and keeping her locked inside a room overnight. Similarly, police arrested Amjad Mushtaq for allegedly stealing cell phone from his former wife. On the other hand, Rangoo police have claimed that the killers of Qasim will soon be arrested. 22 year old Qasim r/o Formali who had come from Hong Kong was brutally shot dead by unknown assailants. In the limits of Attock police station, 20 year old Munir Ahmad was shot dead during a clash between two rival groups. On the other hand, Basal police arrested Adeel s/o Muhammad Khan r/o village Tragar for allegedly making nude video of a married woman at gunpoint and trying to rape her.

Our Staff Reporter

