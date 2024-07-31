Azma Bokhari likens PTI founder to ‘Hitler’

LAHORE - Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari said that Imran Khan is Hitler-2 and he should be ashamed of accusing Maryam Nawaz of being a fascist. In a statement, she said, “Imran had Maryam Nawaz arrested in front of her father. The fascist leader who demanded Article 6 cases against political opponents and installed cameras in jails to inflict torture was Fitna Khan.” Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz did not have Bushra Bibi or any of his four sisters arrested. “You were the one who fled in fear from a wheelchair. Maryam Nawaz did not make you stand. You were the fascist and personally vindictive ruler who, as Prime Minister, had more than a hundred League leaders arrested in political cases. Despite daily arrests, not a single leader abandoned Mian Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” she added.

The provincial information minister said that the “revolutionaries” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held press conferences in lines after spending just one night in jail. “Don’t blame Maryam Nawaz for your crimes of a failed coup and anti-Pakistan conspiracies. Why don’t you feel ashamed of a call for negotiations with the army? First, you attack military installations, burn statues of martyrs, and then play innocent. You will have to account for the failed coup of May 9 and face the consequences,” she added.