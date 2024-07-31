BISP to impart technical training to youth, women in Balochistan

Benazir Income Support Programme will impart technical training to youth and vulnerable women in Balochistan to empower them.

This was decided during a meeting between Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Rubina Khalid and Minister for Education and Technical Training Balochistan Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani in Islamabad.

The program aims at uplifting the lives of BISP beneficiaries by equipping them with the latest skills.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of joint efforts in uplifting vulnerable populations and pledged to work together towards a brighter future for the people.