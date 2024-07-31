Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Bushra is suspect in GHQ attack, 10 other cases, IHC informed

Shahid Rao
July 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Rawalpindi police Tuesday presented its detailed reports in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) saying that the former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra is allegedly involved as a suspect in eleven cases including the GHQ attack on May 9 last year.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi submitted these reports and details of the cases filed against Bushra Imran presented in the Islamabad High Court.

In this matter, a single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq is conducting hearing of a petition moved by Bushra through her counsel Latif Khosa seeking direction to the respondents to provide information with regard to the pending cases against her.

Shahid Rao

