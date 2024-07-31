Cabinet inducts Shamsher Ali as OPF BoG member

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Shamsher Ali, a Dubai based business tycoon, as a Member Board of Governors (BoG) at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, which works under the umbrella of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Shamsher Ali will primarily be contributing with his inputs and status of Pakistanis in the UAE, and neighbouring GCC countries to help in policy-making for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs).

The Cabinet meeting was presided over the by Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

Shamsher Ali, Group CEO of Titan Investments Dubai, said: “I am honoured to be appointed to this prestigious position which holds a high responsibility of serving Pakistan and Pakistanis abroad. I take as a duty to my nation and will perform to the best of my abilities.”

The Titan Investments Group is a diverse holding company with expertise spanning across technology, real estate, marketing and financial services.

Shamsher Ali is a dynamic, results oriented leader with a strong track record of performance in high-paced organisations. He began his career at Citi Bank and fast tracked his way into real estate and large-scale investment ventures.

Utilizing his experience in the banking and real estate industries and implementing innovative and best practices, his organization has achieved exponential growth.

His analytical ability and team approach to drive organisational improvements and implementation of best practices have produced remarkable results.

Being data-driven and having a well laid out execution strategy has contributed to his success and helped him identify profitable ventures to invest in and add technology-based ventures in his portfolio. He believes the future belongs to AI and related technologies that will eventually impact and disrupt how we operate across all industries.