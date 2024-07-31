CDA preparing to adopt finincial rules of C&W Punjab

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority is preparing to adopt Communications and Works Department Punjab’s Finincial Rules in the civic authority.

At present, in CDA and almost all similar organisations under the federal government, the powers to make technical sanction of a project rests with respective technical formation but the financial sanction is made centrally by the finance wing. However, as per the sources privy to the developments in CDA informed that the current management wanted to give the finincial powers to the technical members as well.

They wanted that if Member Engineering will give technical sanction of a project then he should have the authority to sanction the funds as well and it is the similar pattern which is being followed in Punjab. But, some senior finincial experts believe that this practice will harm transparency, audit and fairness in CDA projects. The said matter was discussed in a board meeting, which directed to carry out study of financial rules of other institutions in the country regarding the decentralisation of financial powers and implement the best financial rules in the institution after a proper study.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over the 9th meeting of the CDA Board on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by all board members of CDA. In this board meeting, various agenda items were discussed. The meeting decided to adopt Paternity and Maternity Rules in the CDA. The meeting also focused on revitalizing the CDA hospital, with plans to enhance operational efficiency and make it a financially sustainable institution. Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the need for a strong and self-sufficient hospital, capable of delivering quality healthcare services. The meeting also approved recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff against vacant positions in the Capital Hospital. Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed that proposals for the establishment of a medical college in the CDA hospital should be presented in the next meeting of the board. The weekly meeting of the CDA Board will help in decision-making and timely completion of ongoing projects/ initiatives. Under Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s leadership, CDA is poised for growth and excellence.

Meanwhile, the Chairman also chaired a meeting to discuss the establishment of an international-standard safari park in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by CDA Board members, representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and other CDA officers, marking a significant step towards enhancing the city’s recreational and tourism infrastructure. Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to make a world-class safari park that would not only provide a unique recreational experience for residents and visitors but also elevate Islamabad’s status as a tourist destination. He emphasized the importance of creating a facility that would meet global standards, ensuring a thrilling experience for visitors.

The meeting decided that FCDO would provide technical assistance for the project, leveraging their expertise to ensure the safari park’s success.

Chairmen CDA directed that international-standard safari parks be studied as models for this initiative. In addition to the safari park, Chairman CDA also shared his efforts to enhance other facilities in F-9 Park. These initiatives will not only boost tourism but also provide residents with exciting new opportunities for outdoor activities