China’s Scientific Revolution

On 28 March 2024, Xi Jinping, while meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, underscored, “No force can stop China’s scientific and technological development.” Historically, from the Qing Dynasty of 1644 to 1912, China was a world leader in scientific discoveries, paving the way for inventions such as paper, print, gunpowder, and the magnetic compass. Despite fluctuations in recent decades, China is again gaining momentum on the global level in science. China is keeping up a reasonable pace in the scientific sphere, indicating that the country is not lagging behind global powers.

China’s commitment to the scientific revolution is evident in its policy and five-year plans. Scientific and technological minds have been elevated to higher leadership. According to Bloomberg Economics, by 2026, the high-tech sector’s contribution to China’s economy could exceed that of the real estate sector. This would give China the impetus to become a global power, let alone a scientific power.

In recent years, China has witnessed unprecedented growth in material sciences. According to data from the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Advanced Chemical Materials Committee (ACMC), in 2022, China’s production capacity for new materials increased by more than 45 million tons, with an output exceeding 31 million tons and an output value surpassing 1 trillion yuan for the first time. This reflects China’s exceeding scientific race, commercialization, contribution to GDP, and new research avenues.

China’s state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced research infrastructure are progressing rapidly in genetics. “China has amassed the largest genomic holdings of anywhere in the world,” Anna Puglisi, director of biotechnology, told a US Senate hearing on national security in 2021. This advancement shows that in the upcoming years, China will make significant strides in agriculture, medicine, and biotechnology.

Quantum computing is another sphere where China is excelling. The government is facilitating universities to advance in quantum computing. According to Xinhua, on 6 May 2024, a Chinese research team realised the fractional quantum anomalous Hall state of photons for the first time using an independently developed quantum experimental system. Competing powers globally strive to equip themselves with scientific inventions such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence to achieve indomitable superiority in science. China is keeping pace with its competitors in this regard.

In addition, China is using science as a shield against climate change, establishing a strong green industry and playing a leading role in green energy. According to the Global Wind Report 2023, China accounted for 60% of global wind turbine manufacturing capacity in 2023. Moreover, Chinese investments in new photovoltaic (PV) supply capacity over the last 10 years exceeded $50 billion—ten times more than all of Europe. Science-driven climate solutions could be defining factors as great powers compete.

To conclude, China’s scientific advancements in various fields demonstrate its commitment to scientific innovation. This progress has significant implications for China’s economic growth and global influence. As the scientific landscape evolves, China’s advancements will have a lasting impact on the world. Other nations must recognize the importance of investing in scientific research and development to remain competitive in the global landscape.

IMAD ALI,

Lahore.