CM Punjab to take action against artificial price hikes of chicken and milk

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has urged a crackdown on the artificial inflation of essential goods, including chicken and milk. Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting to devise a comprehensive strategy for combating inflation, she emphasized the need to address the unjustified price increases affecting these basic commodities.

The meeting highlighted the importance of tackling the artificial rise in prices to provide much-needed relief to the public. Chief Minister Nawaz directed the implementation of a detailed plan to combat milk adulteration and set fixed prices for chicken and milk.

She also called for an improved system to regulate the prices of essential items, stating firmly, "Any artificial increase in prices is unacceptable."

The session was attended by Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Food Moazzam Supra, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, and other officials.



