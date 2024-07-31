Court sends Raoof Hasan, others on judicial remand in anti-state propaganda case

Islamabad - Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir on Tuesday rejected FIA’s request for five-day physical remand of Raoof Hasan and 9 other accused and remanded them to judicial lockup at District Courts Islamabad in anti-state activities. Information Secretary and PTI Spokesperson Raoof Hasan along with eight other accused were arrested on July 22 from Central Secretariat of PTI in Islamabad and were remanded for 7 days remand on FIR registered by FIA under Section 09, 10 and 11 for allegedly involved in anti state activities.

Prosecutor Shiekh Amir and Investigation officer (IO) Najaf Khan appeared in court from FIA. They submitted in court that technical analysis report version 1.2 and 1.3 revealed that accused persons in connivance with each other orchestrated an organized anti-state campaign on social media. Their physical remand was needed for further investigation and upon accused pointation further raids will be conducted to arrest their accomplices and to confiscate their electronic and digital devices.

Barrister Ali Zafar argued before the court that accused are already on remand for 8 days. Raoof Hassan had serious medical issues and acceding to judgment courts could not give physical custody of accused to make the case of prosecution strong. Judge Shabbir after hearing the arguments reserved the judgment and later sent all accused on judicial remand. Judge Shabbir also ordered the IO to take Raoof Hasan to PIMS for medical checkup since he had mentioned severe heart pain before sending him to Adiala Jail.

Later on Tuesday, Ahmed Waqas Janjua, International Media Coordinator of PTI was brought in court by FIA which sought his 10 days remand in the same FIR in which Raoof Hasan and others were nominated. FIA requested for physical remand to interrogate Janjua for recovery of alleged social media accounts and confiscate the digital devices which were used in the crime.

Advcoate Hadi Ali Chatha, counsel of Ahmed Janjua argued before the court that his client was in the custody of CTD for last 7 days and was in illegal detention for 2 days before he was produced in court. He further argued that prosecution made a case on his pointation but he was not in the talking terms with Raoof Hasan for one and half years due to internal rifts in PTI. Judge Shabbir after hearing the arguments granted two days physical remand of Ahmed Waqas Janjua to FIA and ordered to produce him in court on August 1st.