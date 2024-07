Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times, forging an exceptional iron-clad bond.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, he said despite the test of time and shifts in the international landscape, our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has flourished.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC is a testament to our enduring friendship and shared commitment to progress.