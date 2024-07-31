Wednesday, July 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Famous comedian actor Sardar Kamal passes away

Famous comedian actor Sardar Kamal passes away
Web Desk
1:09 AM | July 31, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sardar Kamal, the celebrated comedian actor known for his significant contributions to Pakistani cinema and theater, has passed away at the age of 52.

Kamal, who died of a heart attack, was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, recognised for his remarkable talent and infectious humor.

His mortal remains will be transported to Faisalabad, his hometown, where his funeral will be held.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal starred in over 30 films, bringing laughter and joy to audiences with his impeccable comedic timing.

His contributions were not limited to films; he also left an indelible mark on the theater scene with his performances in countless stage dramas.

Kamal’s ability to evoke laughter and spread happiness earned him a cherished place in the hearts of many.

Imran Khan says 'ready to negotiate with army'

His legacy will continue to live on through his memorable performances and the smiles he brought to countless fans. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to all who knew and admired him.

 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024