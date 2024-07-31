Wednesday, July 31, 2024
FBR chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana seeks early retirement

July 31, 2024
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has requested early retirement, citing irreconcilable differences with the Prime Minister’s Office. 

Tiwana, a Grade-21 Inland Revenue Service officer, has asked to be relieved from his duties effective August 15, six months before his scheduled retirement in February 2025.

As per media reports, Tiwana’s decision follows months of tension over the pace of reforms and digitalisation within the FBR. He had been under pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office, leading to his premature retirement request submitted on Monday.

Sources reveal that the Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with several FBR initiatives, including the construction of FBR office buildings under public-private partnerships and the digitisation project led by McKenzie. The Prime Minister criticised the lack of cooperation from the FBR, and concerns were raised about incomplete data and delayed decisions.

During a recent meeting, the Prime Minister hinted at the possibility of appointing a new chairman to expedite reforms. This meeting, described as “rough,” solidified Tiwana’s decision to step down. 

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, when asked about Tiwana’s request, stated, “We will always respect requests coming from all quarters in terms of early retirements. These need to be properly discussed ahead of final decisions.”

Tiwana’s tenure saw a 30% increase in tax collection, reaching Rs9,311 billion, despite falling short of the target by Rs104 billion. The government has now set an ambitious Rs13 trillion tax collection target for the new fiscal year, necessitating a 40% increase.

As per a news report, the early retirement request opens the field for potential successors from the Customs Group, Inland Revenue Service, and Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). Notable contenders include Hamid Atiq Sarwar (IRS), Mukaram Jah Ansari (Customs), Faiz Chaddar (Customs), and Rashid Langrial (PAS).

